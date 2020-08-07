Purdue receiver Rondale Moore opts out of college season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - All-American receiver Rondale Moore of Purdue says he will opt out of this college football season and will prepare to enter next year’s NFL draft.

Moore made the announcement with a farewell note posted on Twitter.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior became one of the most electrifying players in the country two years ago when he caught 114 passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 21 carries for 213 yards and two more scores and helped the Boilermakers pull off a stunning upset of then top-ranked Ohio State. His reward - first team All-American honors as an all-purpose player.

Moore entered last season billed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate. But after being hobbled early that season with a hamstring injury, he hurt it again in the Boilermakers fourth game and missed the rest of the season. It turned out to be his final appearance in a Purdue uniform.

Moore wrote that he is on course to graduate in December.

