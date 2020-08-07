Advertisement

Parent’s Playbook: Safety of youth sports during pandemic

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
With schools soon resuming instruction, some children could be anxious to get back onto the field. But is participation in athletics safe?

Dr. Susannah Briskin, MD, is a physician at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio and also serves on the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Council on Sports Medicine and Fitness. She tells 16 News Now families need to consider the setting of the sport in question. Outdoor sports are probably safer because they lend to better ventilation and physical distancing.

Briskin added parents or guardians should factor in their children’s overall health along with the health of other family members who are at a greater risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

“I think probably the most important thing you can encourage an athlete or a family member of an athlete to do is to make sure that they’re honest and report if they’re having any symptoms that are concerning for coronavirus and to make sure that they don’t attend any practices or games and notify any school or team officials if they develop any symptoms so that appropriate screening can get done and testing for themselves and potentially other athletes they may have come in contact with,” said Briskin.

Dr. Briskin also said athletes should continue to wear cloth-based face coverings when they are going to and from games or practices - or even while they are on the sidelines and when there’s a pause in the game, which might make physical distancing hard to do.

