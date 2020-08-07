Newest building in South Bend marks construction milestone

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the biggest bet yet that people want to live the urban lifestyle in downtown South Bend.

A $45 million, ten story apartment building marked a construction milestone today.

“It’s a tradition for tall buildings to do a topping out ceremony,” said 300 East LaSalle developer David Matthews. “It was a nice excuse to take a minute and celebrate.”

The last steel beam was put into place on the roof of the building some 120 feet in the air.

Not so long ago some thought a ten story building was too tall to fit into the East Bank neighborhood.

In fact they fell one vote short of making up a majority of the city council.

“Some of us on the council that were in favor of the project actually joked, a comment that somebody made was, what if it leads to more of that kind of thing and we thought, well what if it does? Would that be a bad thing if we had the need for more of these kinds of places?” asked former council member Randy Kelly.

300 E. LaSalle will have a grocery on the ground floor while the top six floors will house 144 apartments—each with a view.

“It’s breathtaking. You can see the new Seitz Park under construction. You can see Howard Park and the skating rink, you have a clear view of the entire dome,” said Matthews.

Matthews adds that the downtown needs more population density to keep the urban core vibrant and he believes two thirds of tenants will probably be over the age of 50.

“So it’s a big section of Baby Boomers who want to move back to the city get rid of the snow blower get rid of the landscaping equipment,” he said

The apartments will start at $1,200 dollars a month and the project is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Matthews also pointed to several quality of life improvements taking place in the neighborhood: “Merrimans Jazz Club is opening up. We’re doing a 7,000 square foot plaza as part of the Regional Cities between the Commerce Center and the East Race, two fire pits, 150 chairs, seating for three permanent restaurants, and one restaurant incubator.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.