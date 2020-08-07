Michigan teachers protest reopening schools

Mich. (WNDU) - Teachers across Michigan held a rally protesting the in-person reopening of schools.

Teachers are demanding the state suspend in-person learning when schools start up again.

They want more funding to recognize families who are dealing with job losses, evictions and expiring unemployment benefits.

Everyone at the rally appeared to follow social distancing rules and were required to wear a mask.

