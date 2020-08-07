Advertisement

Michigan reports 0 coronavirus deaths, 762 new cases

There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 86,191 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 86,191 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 0 new coronavirus deaths and 762 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 86,191 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 26* more coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases were reported. (*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,410 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 deaths and 313 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 571 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

