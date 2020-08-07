Advertisement

Michigan county official defends slur, says he’s not racist

(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A county official in northern Michigan has acknowledged using a racial slur but says he's not a racist.

Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission. A local newspaper quoted him as using the slur to describe African American residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus.

The remarks came prior to a meeting Tuesday. In a phone interview Friday, Eckerle told The Associated Press he had used the word but wasn’t a racist.

Instead, he said the Black Lives Matter movement was racist.

A state representative has called for Eckerle to resign. 

8/7/2020 1:49:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

