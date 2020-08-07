Michigan county official defends slur, says he’s not racist
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A county official in northern Michigan has acknowledged using a racial slur but says he's not a racist.
Tom Eckerle is a member of the Leelanau County Road Commission. A local newspaper quoted him as using the slur to describe African American residents of Detroit, whom he allegedly blamed for spreading the coronavirus.
The remarks came prior to a meeting Tuesday. In a phone interview Friday, Eckerle told The Associated Press he had used the word but wasn’t a racist.
Instead, he said the Black Lives Matter movement was racist.
A state representative has called for Eckerle to resign.
