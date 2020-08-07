Advertisement

Man arrested after fight with police at laundromat

Cruz was arrested after a fight with police in a Waraw lanudromat.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was arrested in Warsaw after getting into a fight with police at a laundromat on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call about a threat of life made to a person at the laundromat.

The suspect, Miguel Cruz, was pointed out by the man who made the call.

Cruz was sitting in his vehicle, where an officer saw gun ammunition. When asked where his gun was, Cruz said it was at his home.

When Cruz got out of the car to retrieve his clothes from inside the laundromat, officers saw a bulge in his waistband. They confirmed that Cruz did not have a license to carry a handgun.

When an officer saw the gun, she grabbed Cruz’s right arm, planning to take him into custody before removing the weapon.

When touched, Cruz began to fight with two officers. He managed to grab his gun, stuck one of the officers in the head several times, and pointed it at her head.

A third officer tackled Cruz, while a fourth knocked the gun out of hand.

A taser had to be used in order to get Cruz into handcuffs. His weapon was discovered to be loaded.

The two officers Cruz fought with had scrapes, cuts and bruises. The officer Cruz held at gunpoint was taken to the hospital for the blows she suffered to the head.

Detectives found Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine paraphernalia, extended loaded magazine for Cruz’s gun and two other boxes of .380 ammunition in the car.

Cruz was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail.

The incident is still being investigated.

