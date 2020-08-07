Low levels of humidity for the end of the week
Temperatures near normal for early August
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY:
Picture perfect for the end of this week. A cool, comfortable start with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Abundant sunshine, low levels of humidity, rain-free conditions.
TONIGHT:
Lows in the upper 50s. A comfortable setting as you wake up Saturday morning. Dry conditions; Clear skies.
TOMORROW:
Sunny and warm! A very summer-like day with highs in the middle 80s. Not too humid. A chance of rain after 7pm will be light and scattered.
Better chances of rain arrive Sunday into Monday with a rise in temperature and overall mugginess.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.