Low levels of humidity for the end of the week

TODAY:

Picture perfect for the end of this week. A cool, comfortable start with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Abundant sunshine, low levels of humidity, rain-free conditions.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the upper 50s. A comfortable setting as you wake up Saturday morning. Dry conditions; Clear skies.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and warm! A very summer-like day with highs in the middle 80s. Not too humid. A chance of rain after 7pm will be light and scattered.

Better chances of rain arrive Sunday into Monday with a rise in temperature and overall mugginess.

