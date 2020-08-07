Local high schools suspend fall athletics for the time being

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There are just a little more than two weeks until the start of the high school football season but it looks as if Elkhart County high school sports fans might have to wait a little bit longer.

Several local high schools have announced on social media platforms that they are suspending extra curricular activities including sports.

16 News Now has confirmed Concord, Jimtown, Northridge and NorthWood have suspended fall sports for the time being.

NorthWood athletic director Norm Sellers released a statement following the suspension of fall sports on the NorthWood athletics website.

“Tonight was a set-back for sure but we must keep our hearts and minds on what is most important and that is the well-being of our athletes,” Seller said. “Tonight we have a lot of kids and coaches that are hurting and trying to make sense of the senseless. We as adults must maintain an even keel if at all possible and give our kids hope.”

Goshen and Fairfield have not made any announcements regarding high school sports this fall.

Elkhart High School head football coach Josh Shattuck has confirmed to 16 News Now no decision has been made for Elkhart High School. He still hopes to play football this fall.

“I have a lot of respect for any decision maker during this time, but stripping a generation of their education and activities would be a problem that will have ripping effects far beyond September 28,” Shattuck said in a tweet. “Put the kids first. Always.”

