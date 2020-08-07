Advertisement

Indiana reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,253 new cases

7-day positivity rates by county
7-day positivity rates by county(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,253 new cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%. (Thursday: 7.4%. Wednesday: 7.4%. Tuesday: 7.3%. Monday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,821 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 72,254 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,373 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,760 cases and 82 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 883 cases and 30 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 840 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 771 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 556 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 176 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 161 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 76 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

