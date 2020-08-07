Advertisement

I&M’s next solar farm will be largest by far

(WEAU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - I&M’s next solar farm will be its largest by far.

Mark Peterson reports on the St. Joseph solar farm now under construction in eastern St. Joseph County.    

The site off Bittersweet near Cleveland Road spans 210 acres.

When they're finished filling it with solar panels, it will generate 20 megawatts of electricity, more than the utility's four other solar farms combined.

“It will provide enough green energy for approximately 2,700 homes. The project includes 57,000 solar panels and we’re excited to be doing this in partnership with the University of Notre Dame,” Brian Bergsma of Indiana Michigan Power

The university has agreed to buy 40 percent of the power produced as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint on campus.

Notre Dame also sees educational and research opportunities.

I&M is also focused on the bright side.

“More and more businesses and economic development efforts are focusing what are the green possibilities in the communities that we’re looking to come to. At Indiana Michigan Power we are already two thirds emissions free and this is an exciting opportunity for us to bring home grown green energy to the Michiana area,” said Bergsma.

Work on the solar farm began last month and should wrap up next spring.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity hosts dedication for new homeowner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Habitat for Humanity hosts dedication for new homeowner

Indiana

Man arrested after fight with police at laundromat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was arrested in Warsaw after getting into a fight with police at a laundromat.

News

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 9 hours ago
6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

AP

NBA Foundation created, pledges $300 million to Black growth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 11 hours ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.