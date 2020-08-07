I&M’s next solar farm will be largest by far

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - I&M’s next solar farm will be its largest by far.

Mark Peterson reports on the St. Joseph solar farm now under construction in eastern St. Joseph County.

The site off Bittersweet near Cleveland Road spans 210 acres.

When they're finished filling it with solar panels, it will generate 20 megawatts of electricity, more than the utility's four other solar farms combined.

“It will provide enough green energy for approximately 2,700 homes. The project includes 57,000 solar panels and we’re excited to be doing this in partnership with the University of Notre Dame,” Brian Bergsma of Indiana Michigan Power

The university has agreed to buy 40 percent of the power produced as it looks to reduce its carbon footprint on campus.

Notre Dame also sees educational and research opportunities.

I&M is also focused on the bright side.

“More and more businesses and economic development efforts are focusing what are the green possibilities in the communities that we’re looking to come to. At Indiana Michigan Power we are already two thirds emissions free and this is an exciting opportunity for us to bring home grown green energy to the Michiana area,” said Bergsma.

Work on the solar farm began last month and should wrap up next spring.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.