Habitat for Humanity hosts dedication for new homeowner

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a ‘women build dedication’ Thursday in Elkhart, for new homeowner Keshia Qaiyim-Conrad.

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build safe, affordable homes.

“I’m excited. I’m blessed to have a home. This has been a dream of mine for three years. I work my butt off for everything that I set my mind to. I have goals and I want to accomplish those and one of those goals was to get a home for my son and I. So I am just so grateful,” said Qaiyim-Conrad.

“It is rewarding for us as staff and board to be able to work with families that have been accepted into our program; to watch them go through this. The process is typically 12 to 24 months so you really get to know them,” said Development Director with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Kristin Hall.

Habitat began construction on the home in late May and it is the first of two women build homes.

“Women build homes is what we call an infinity build, and it’s where we invite women in the community to come build with us,” said Hall.

Homeowners have to save for an affordable down payment and complete homeownership and financial education classes.

Homeowners also have to make monthly, low-cost mortgage payments, which will help go towards funding and building more habitat homes.

So far, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has built 204 homes.

The organization said it is always looking for more volunteers.

