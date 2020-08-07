Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity hosts dedication for new homeowner

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a ‘women build dedication’ Thursday in Elkhart, for new homeowner Keshia Qaiyim-Conrad.

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build safe, affordable homes.

“I’m excited. I’m blessed to have a home. This has been a dream of mine for three years. I work my butt off for everything that I set my mind to. I have goals and I want to accomplish those and one of those goals was to get a home for my son and I. So I am just so grateful,” said Qaiyim-Conrad.

“It is rewarding for us as staff and board to be able to work with families that have been accepted into our program; to watch them go through this. The process is typically 12 to 24 months so you really get to know them,” said Development Director with Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, Kristin Hall.

Habitat began construction on the home in late May and it is the first of two women build homes.

“Women build homes is what we call an infinity build, and it’s where we invite women in the community to come build with us,” said Hall.

Homeowners have to save for an affordable down payment and complete homeownership and financial education classes.

Homeowners also have to make monthly, low-cost mortgage payments, which will help go towards funding and building more habitat homes.

So far, Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County has built 204 homes.

The organization said it is always looking for more volunteers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Man arrested after fight with police at laundromat

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was arrested in Warsaw after getting into a fight with police at a laundromat.

News

I&M’s next solar farm will be largest by far

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The site off Bittersweet near Cleveland Road spans 210 acres.

News

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 9 hours ago
6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

AP

NBA Foundation created, pledges $300 million to Black growth

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 11 hours ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 11 hours ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.