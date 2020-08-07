Elkhart County will allow in-person classes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County health officer now says it is safe to start in-person classes in the county, after she consulted with the Indiana State Department of Health.

Doctor Lydia Mertz says she understands why districts from around the county said they were going to virtual learning after meeting with her on Thursday.

But now she is issuing a new public health order allowing in-person classes to begin the school year.

That statement can be found by clicking here and on their Facebook page here.

Schools will still also be allowed to offer an online option.

This order puts a stop to all extracurricular activities, including sports and band, where social distancing can't be observed. That extracurricular ban lasts until at least August 24.

We’re continuing to read through this brand-new order to see what it means for you and your kids, and we’ll have updates on air and online.

Goshen Community Schools responding on Facebook Friday with the following:

“Goshen School Corporation wants to inform the community with students in this corporation about this important news:

GCS back-to-school plans changed abruptly Thursday, August 6, according to information received from an official at the Elkhart County Department of Health (ECHD). However, that information has now changed. Yesterday, GCS acted quickly, based on information received. GCS is the first local school corporation to start classes and, until that time, only four days left until the first school day.

This afternoon, Friday, August 7, 2020, in conflict with what we were told yesterday, ECHD released Public Health Order No. 04-2020, which said, in part, ′′ All Elkhart County 12th Grade (K-12) Kindergarten Schools, public and private, are authorized to begin the 2020-2021 school year ( ′′ School Year ′′) providing instruction in the in-person (in person) and virtual (online) modality according to its COVID-19 Reopening Plan ".

In addition to Public Health Order No. 04-2020, ′′ Elkhart County Department of Health understands that Elkhart County's public and private nursery schools to 12th grade (K-12) have recently made significant efforts to transition instruction in person to instruction through remote learning (online) as a result of preliminary concerns identified by Elkhart County Health Officer. The Elkhart County Department of Health understands and supports all public and private K-12 schools that choose to open by offering virtual (online) mode while working to make the transition to in-person instruction (in person) ".

GCS will return to in-person mode (students attend school) after next week. GCS will begin virtual modality on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and will continue to teach virtually until Friday, August 14, 2020.

After the first week of fully virtual classes, GCS will return to the original reopening plan approved by the board of directors (approved at the board meeting on July 27, 2020) to return to the classes of the following way:

Grade 5 (K-5) Kindergarten students will return to school on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Course III, which means kindergarten students to 5th grade will have shorter days (7:50st. m.- 1: 30 p.m.). Classes called ′′ Specials ′′ will be given in virtual mode.

Grade 6 (6-12) students will return to school on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Course IV, which means students with surnames starting with letters ′′ A ′′ to the ′′ L ′′ will attend in-person classes; that is, at school, Mondays and Tuesdays and will have virtual classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students with last names starting with letters ′′ M ′′ to ′′ Z ′′ will have virtual classes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and attend in-person classes (at school) on Thursday and Friday.

The main goal of GCS administrators is to provide our students and school staff with a safe return to school. We don't plan for this plan to change again, so we'll move forward with a short course of a week of fully virtual learning, and then we'll return to our original plan, with 5th grade kindergarten students (K-5). ) in Course III and students from 6th to 12th grade (6-12) in course IV.

More information about sports, music band and other cocurricular activities will be announced later. For now, GCS students and athletes can continue their cocurricular activities as scheduled.

We sincerely appreciate your support for our students and staff as we know the past few days have been stressful and confusing. We promise to do everything in our power to make this school year good for students in our community.”

-Dr. Steven HopeGCS interim school inspector

