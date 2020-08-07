Advertisement

DTSB First Fridays resume with Urban Picnic theme

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time since March, First Fridays will once again take place in downtown South Bend.

Friday's theme is 'Urban Picnic, and it all starts at 4:30 p.m.

Michigan street will be closed to traffic from Jefferson to Wayne, where physically distanced tables will be set up.

There will be live music from the Grooveheads, a beer garden and a Studebaker car show.

The St. Joseph County Public Library will offer free, self-guided tours of its construction site.

The Pigeon & The Hen Pottery will offer special canvas projects.

Guests are encouraged to grab takeout from their favorite restaurant and safely enjoy the festivities.

"We're really excited to get out here and have a safe event," said Kylie Carter, DTSB director of marketing & events. "I know people are looking for things to do, [and] they want to do it safely."

Masks are required until guests are seated at a table.

Tables and chairs will be regularly cleaned, and hand sanitizer will be available.

For a full list of activities that will take place at Urban Picnic, click here.

