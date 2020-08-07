Berrien County Board of Health adding positions

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County’s Board of Health is adding nine positions to the department.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, the department will use money from the CARES Act to fund those positions.

The full-time positions include investigators, contact tracers, special health project coordinators and a communications specialist.

Berrien County was awarded about $940,000 through Michigan’s health department for COVID-19 response activities.

