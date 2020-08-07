Advertisement

Baltimore-area plagued by slow, missing mail

By WBAL Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBAL/Hearst/CNN) - People in Maryland have been waiting for hours - day after day - trying to get mail that was never delivered.

Residents say they're frustrated with the U.S. Postal Service, especially those who are waiting for checks that will help pay bills.

The line stretches outside and down the sidewalk at the post office in Dundalk. It's becoming a daily occurrence.

Most people are here to pick up their mail. Some say they haven’t gotten any in two weeks.

“I’m waiting on unemployment, a card and it’s just not showing up. So it should be here today, but it should’ve been here a week ago too, so I don’t really know,” Kasandra Peros said.

She said she needs the money to pay bills like her car insurance, and she’s not alone. People all over Baltimore city and county have the same complaint.

“I’ve been living on Dundalk Road for the last 30 years, and I’ve never seen it like this either. It’s crazy,” Floyd Walker said.

“Nobody seems to have any word about what the solution is, you know, if you have a backlog of mail one day, why not get it out the next day?” a man named Bill said.

Residents haven't gotten answers.

They say the U.S. Postal Service suggests they sign up for “informed delivery,” a program that lets them know what mail was scanned in that day.

Many said they have that, but the mail isn’t at the post office when they come to pick it up.

“I’m like, ‘Well, how can you scan it and it’s not back there?’ It’s like, are they just taking it out there and dumping it somewhere?” Jackie Craig said.

Many are waiting as long as two hour to pick up mail that simply isn’t here.

Kasandra Peros left without her unemployment card again. If it doesn’t come in the mail today, she’ll be back again tomorrow.

“Yeah, that’s all I can do is just keep showing up. I mean, I got bills that got to be paid,” Peros said.

Copyright 2020 WBAL and Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

