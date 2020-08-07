SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Across Michiana, families and teachers are making plans for kids to safely get back to learning. But now more than ever, many people can’t afford basic school supplies. That’s why WNDU-TV is teaming up with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer, and our partners for the 16 Pack-A-Backpack school supply drive. And we’re making it easier and safer than ever for you to help.

Just click the link below to donate to Pack-A-Backpack through Goodwill. For only ten dollars, you can provide a backpack and supplies to help a child start the new school year. Your donation will help children from kindergarten to sixth grade throughout Michiana.

Whether kids return to the classroom fulltime, part time, or study at home, they still need the supplies to succeed. Please support 16 Pack-A-Backpack today.

If you would like to make a check. they should be made out to Goodwill of Michiana and write Pack-A-Backpack on the memo portion of the check.

Checks can be mailed to:

Goodwill of Michiana

PO Box 3846, 1805 W. Western Ave.

South Bend, IN 46619

“On the surface, you might ask, ‘Why do we need 16 Pack-A-Backpack when the school year is virtual or abbreviated?’' said Tom Gryp, CEO/President Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. “When it’s actually the opposite. When kids are in school, there’s supplies laying around that they need. Under this scenario, when kids are learning from home, they need materials. Getting those supplies to kids is more important now than ever before.”

“Just because we’re uncertain what this school year will look like for kids but we know they’re going to need school supplies,” said Debi Coble, President and CEO Goodwill Industries of Michiana. “When they’re e-learning or in the classroom, the need will not change. The support becomes greater this year because parents have been furloughed or unemployed. In a lot of ways, COVID has brought the need to a greater height than in the past.”

“This has been hard on not only parents, but the children,” said Jason Pursehouse, Store Director, Mishawaka Meijer. “We need to come together. Through this pandemic, we have to come together to ensure every child is prepared to start the school year. For under 10 dollars, they have everything they need to be successful. This is our future.”

On behalf of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, CEO/President Tom Gryp presented $6,000 to 16 Pack-A-Backpack. The credit union has supported 16 Pack-A-Backpack for nine years and their members have been supporters for even longer than that.

To help answer your questions, we’ve pulled together some information about this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

How will my donation be used?

One hundred percent of donations will be used to provide children with the following supplies: a backpack, pencil box, crayons or markers, glue stick, folders, notebooks, filler paper, erasers, a ruler, scissors, pencils, and pens.

We work with Meijer and Goodwill to purchase and safely sort, pack, and distribute supplies to area agencies.

Can I donate supplies?

To ensure the safety of the many people who support Pack-A-Backpack, as well as our generous donors, WNDU-TV will not be collecting supplies in person or at our traditional drop-off locations.

Who gets the supplies?

Local children in kindergarten through sixth grade will get the backpacks and supplies. WNDU-TV works with schools and agencies in our 10-county viewing area to identify children who need the supplies.

If I need school supplies, who do I contact?

WNDU is currently updating this year’s list of participating agencies. For a list of our partners, please check wndu.com/16packabackpack after 8/7/20.

