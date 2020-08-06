‘Woof Stock 2020’ underway at Humane Society of St. Joseph County

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - August is Clear the Shelters month, and animal shelters across the country are offering adoption specials.

At the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 'Woof Stock 2020' is underway.

All month long, the five longest cat residents at the humane society will have no adoption fees.

And the five longest dog residents will be half off adoption fees.

The adoption fees include spay & neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

The goal is to find as many homes as possible for these furry little friends.

"Our adoptions are slowing down a little bit as people are going back to work after the pandemic," said Bailey Williams, the outreach coordinator. "So, our shelter is really starting to fill up and we need some help clearing out our kennels and getting some animals their homes."

If you are interested in adopting a pet during ‘Woof Stock 2020′, click here or call (574) 255-4726.