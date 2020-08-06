WNDU teams up with community partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

(WNDU) - WNDU is once again teaming up with our community partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

This year has been especially tough on families because of the pandemic.

Right now, schools across Michiana are gearing up for the start of a new and very different school year. Kids need supplies in order to make sure they're fully prepared.

For only $10, you can provide a backpack and supplies to help a child start the new school year.

Click here to learn how you can donate.

We are happy to once again join forces with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer and our other partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Sadly, there are a lot of families who can't afford a complete set of school supplies.

"That's just an unfortunate fact in the world today," says Tom Gryp, CEO and president of Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. "So by contributing to providing those supplies, we know that the kids will not be short of the things that they need, the tools that they need to educate themselves."

"The kids, whether they're going to be learning at home or whether they are going to get to go into school, they need those backpacks and they need those supplies, because they're going to be learning at home," explains Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill. "But even if they don't get to go to school right away, they need a place to store their stuff and to be able to stay organized. Because, again, that's part of learning in school is how do you get yourself organized? How do you make sure you have everything that you need?"

"For 20 years, we've been a part of Pack-A-Backpack, and this year means more, I think, with the uncertain times, more than anything," explains Meijer store director Jason Pursehouse. "And what Meijer is going to do this year is we're going to donate 3,000 backpacks to start this initiative within our community."

Meijer also understands that teachers often buy school supplies for their own classrooms, so they are offering teachers 15% off school supplies through Sept. 28. Just go to their service desk and ask for the coupon.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.