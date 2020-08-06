Advertisement

Texas golf course groundskeeper survives lightning strike

By KLTV Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A man is at home recovering after being struck by lightning in Henderson Wednesday morning.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, they were called out to the Henderson Country Club at around 8:35 a.m. for a person who had been struck by lightning.

The OEM said a man in his mid-50′s had been working on the greens on the golf course when a storm blew in. He was struck by lightning which, according to the OEM, entered through his head and came out his left hand and leg.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where he has since been released.

The man, James Clark, said he began his day with a normal routine.

“It was about 8:20, 8:30, I had just got done mowing and watering the greens and I heard the thunder coming, so I just shutoff the pumps and I was going back inside of my shed just to get under cover,” Clark said.

That’s when it happened. About 15 feet from his shed, Clark was struck by lightning.

“I didn’t really feel it when it initially hit me in the head. I smelled it because my hair was basically burning. I got into my shed and I kind of fell out of my work cart, and I went into my pocket to get my keys out because I knew there was nobody there, so I got my keys out and went to my truck and tried to open it, but my keyfob was melted,” Clark said.

He survived, but his possessions didn’t. His belongings were on a table at the Clark home emphasizing how lucky he is to tell his story,

“Yeah, it is, it is more precious for me, not as much as for my wife, I think she said it about four or five times today, you don’t know how lucky you are,” Clark said.

“His mom called me, and I started to cry, but I just said okay I’m going, I haven’t taken a shower yet and just running around getting dressed and just took off to the hospital,” said James’ wife, Sherri Clark.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Latest News

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.

News

58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

News

CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.