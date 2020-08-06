Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

(WNDU) - Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that his office is working on an executive order regarding payrolls tax cuts, eviction protections, unemployment extensions and student loan repayment options.

Senators on the hill remain in discussions to pass a second relief package.

Democrats want the weekly $600 unemployment benefit extended through the end of this year and more funding for state governments.

Republicans want the weekly extra unemployment benefit reduced and COVID-19 lawsuit immunity for businesses.

Both sides support a second round of stimulus checks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says senators will have a 24-hour notice before any possible vote but despite a scheduled recess, the senate will be convening on Monday.

“Unemployed Americans need these endless talks to finally bear fruit so do school principals and working parents and senior citizens and nurses and doctors and university presidents and students of all ages,” Sen. McConnell said.

“I believe we’re making progress,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “We came closer together on several issues. However we remain far apart on a number of issues but we’re finally moving in the right direction. At the moment the gap between our two parties in the negotiations is about priorities and about scale.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are meeting with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday night.

