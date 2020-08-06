South Bend Cubs to host 2nd movie night, fireworks show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are hosting another movie night and fireworks show at Four Winds Field.

It's happening on Aug. 14.

"The Sandlot" will be shown on the video board.

Tickets are $10 for general admission seating, but only 1500 are available.

Four Winds Field will have two concession stands open, and the event will follow the state of Indiana’s phase 4.5 guidelines set by the CDC.

