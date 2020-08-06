Advertisement

Slowly warming back up...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SLOWLY WARMING UP... It’s been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we’ll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t’shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Tonight: A few clouds early, otherwise clear and turning cool. Low: 56, Wind: Calm

Friday: Lots of sunshine and a bit milder in the afternoon. High: 83, Wind: ESE 4-8

Friday night: Mostly clear. Low:L 58

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer and more humid. High: 85

News

Picture perfect weather despite temperatures below average Thursday

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Warm and summer-like as we head through the month of August

Cool weather continues...for now

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL AUGUST DAY! We started off at 51 degrees officially, and ended up hitting the middle 70s in the afternoon today...all with partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. We'll have another gorgeous day on Thursday...probably a couple degrees milder. Friday will still be very nice, but we'll probably make it back into the lower 80s. Humidity levels start to come back a bit on Saturday, then the warmer and more humid air will come back again for Sunday and next week. Chances for thunderstorms will increase, especially on Monday...

News

Drastic cooling of Lake Michigan waters due to upwelling

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, swimming in water between 50 to 60°F can be very dangerous and immediately life-threatening. Swimmers may experience a total loss of breathing control, cold shock, gasping and hyperventilation.

Upwelling brings dangerously cold water to the surface of Lake Michigan

A chilly start Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions midweek

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Sunny & dry Wednesday with temperatures below average

Sunny & dry Wednesday with temperatures below average

Cool Week Continues

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
GORGEOUS STRETCH OF WEATHER! Unless you love heat and humidity, and I know some of you do, this is absolutely perfect August weather. It's comfortable with very little humidity, and mainly dry conditions. A few spots saw a brief shower today, but as expected, the vast majority of us stayed dry. We should be mostly sunny the next couple of days, and probably through Friday. Warmer and more humid air then return again with our next good chance to get a shower or thunderstorm Sunday and/or Monday...