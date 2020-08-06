Slowly warming back up...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SLOWLY WARMING UP... It’s been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we’ll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t’shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Tonight: A few clouds early, otherwise clear and turning cool. Low: 56, Wind: Calm

Friday: Lots of sunshine and a bit milder in the afternoon. High: 83, Wind: ESE 4-8

Friday night: Mostly clear. Low:L 58

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer and more humid. High: 85

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.