Record 2.5M voted in Michigan primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A record 2.5 million votes were cast in Michigan’s primary, as people took advantage of no-excuse absentee voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The count released Thursday surpassed the previous record of 2.2 million from 2018, when - unlike Tuesday - there were contested statewide contests for governor and U.S. Senate.

Nearly one-third of the state’s voting-age population participated.

About 1.6 million ballots were absentee, returned by mail or at drop boxes - topping the record of 1.3 million from November 2016.

Benson says the turnout proves people want to vote despite the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)