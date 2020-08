SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a suspect in a Benton Harbor shooting.

It happened last night in the 1300 block of Agard Street.

Police say a dice game in the driveway led to an argument.

A 33-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

