Picture perfect weather despite temperatures below average Thursday

TODAY:

Sunny and bright! A stunning day from beginning to end with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Starting to feel warmer and more summer-like as we head into the end of this week.

TONIGHT:

Not as cold as the past few evenings, but still a bit brisk. Lows in the upper 50s as you wake up on Friday. Clear skies, dry conditions.

TOMORROW:

Picture perfect weather for the final day of the week. Highs in the low 80s with a low level of humidity. As we warm even more into the weekend, the air becomes more muggy.

