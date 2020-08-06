Parent’s Playbook: Two options presented by Benton Harbor Area Schools

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - In our Parent’s Playbook, we’re looking at the newly-released reopening plan for Benton Harbor Area Schools.

High school students will be starting the year with remote learning lasting until the end of October.

Kindergarten through 8th grade students have two options: Parents can enroll them in 100% online classes, but this has to be decided by Aug. 14.

Otherwise, students will be registered for blended learning, which will consist of face-to-face instruction for half of the day and virtual activities for the rest, Mondays through Thursdays.

Fridays will be used for more online learning and teacher prep time.

Benton harbor’s first day of school is Aug. 31.

