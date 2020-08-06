Advertisement

One taken to hospital after shooting, South Bend police investigating

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Police responded to a call in the area of Rush and South streets for shots fired, according to the South Bend Police Department.

When they arrived, they found one person with gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Bend Shooting Response Team has taken over the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

