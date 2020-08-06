Advertisement

One taken to hospital after crash in Elkhart County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Elkhart County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. east of Goshen.

The woman was driving a Chevy Malibu, going east on CR 38 behind a man driving a International Durastar.

The man stopped at the stop sign on CR 38 at SR 119.

According to police, the vehicles made contact at the stop sign.

The woman was then transported by ambulance for treatment of neck pain.

The other driver reported no injuries.

