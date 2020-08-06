One killed in Berrien County multi-vehicle crash on I-94

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person was killed in a Berrien County crash on Wednesday.

It happened on I-94, closing the westbound lanes between Bridgman and Sawyer shortly before 7:30 p.m.

A semi-truck ran off the road and went through a cable barrier before crossing the median and hitting an SUV. Another semi also hit the SUV before all 3 vehicles caught fire.

The 48-year-old driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both semi drivers were taken to Spectrum Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan for treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.