Advertisement

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tested negative. DeWine, in his first term as governor, is one of Ohio’s most familiar politicians, previously serving as a U.S. congressman, two-term U.S. senator, Ohio attorney general and lieutenant governor.

DeWine becomes the second U.S. governor to test positive for coronavirus after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he contracted the virus last month. In recent weeks, DeWine has pleaded with Ohioans to take personal responsibility over the virus' spread across the state. He avoided a statewide mask mandate until July 23 when the number of daily cases in the state began to push over 1,000.

DeWine's first try at a statewide requirement for wearing masks inside businesses — back in April — drew backlash that led him to rescind that directive the following day, a stutter among the aggressive moves that had won him early praise in his efforts to curb the virus.

Mask-wearing also has been a point of contention at the Statehouse, where many Democratic lawmakers have donned masks while many Republican lawmakers have not. DeWine has often found himself at odds with members of his own party on the policy.

DeWine's key health adviser during the pandemic, Dr. Amy Action, left government this week. In the early months, she joined DeWine at daily briefings and was a popular figure. However, backlash against state restrictions helped lead to a protest at her home and her decision to step away from the public spotlight.

DeWine gave a public update Tuesday on the coronavirus in Ohio, but had postponed a regular one Thursday because of the president's visit.

In at least two briefings, DeWine has shared with the public how the virus has taken the lives of several friends, urging them to think about their loved ones, especially grandparents, when leaving the house and not following social-distancing protocols. The first-term governor has 23 grandchildren.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Latest News

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.

News

58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

News

CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.