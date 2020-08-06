Advertisement

Obama’s Medicaid expansion keeps gaining ground under Trump

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo. President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome. Missouri voters this week approved Medicaid expansion by a 53% to 47% margin, making the conservative state the seventh to do so under Trump.
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, campaign workers David Woodruff, left, and Jason White, right, deliver boxes of initiative petitions signatures to the Missouri secretary of state's office in Jefferson City, Mo. President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome. Missouri voters this week approved Medicaid expansion by a 53% to 47% margin, making the conservative state the seventh to do so under Trump.(AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still trying to overturn “Obamacare,” but his predecessor’s health care law keeps gaining ground in places where it was once unwelcome.

Missouri voters this week approved Medicaid expansion by a 53% to 47% margin, making the conservative state the seventh to do so under Trump. The Republican president readily carried Missouri in 2016, but the Medicaid vote comes as more people have been losing workplace health insurance in a treacherous coronavirus economy.

That leaves only a dozen states opposed to using the federal-state health program for low-income people as a vehicle for covering more adults, mainly people in jobs that don't provide health care. Medicaid expansion is a central feature of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, covering about 12 million people, while nearly 10 million others get subsidized private insurance.

If present trends continue, it's only a matter of time until all states expand Medicaid, acknowledged Brian Blase, a former health care adviser in the Trump White House, who remains opposed to the expansion.

"Medicaid expansion is terrible policy, but it is attractive to states because it's almost all federal spending and the insurance companies and hospitals get lots of dollars when a state expands Medicaid," he said.

The federal government pays 90% of the cost of covering people through the expansion, a much higher matching share than for low-income disabled and elderly people traditionally covered by Medicaid. Blase argues that's an incentive to waste federal dollars. Before the ACA most low-income adults couldn't get Medicaid unless they were caring for children.

"There's lots of political pressure to expand," said Blase. "Eventually all states are going to expand unless the enhanced (federal) match rate changes."

Voters in another conservative state — Oklahoma — approved a Medicaid expansion earlier this year, although the margin was much closer than in Missouri. Of the seven states that have expanded Medicaid in the Trump years, six have done so by referendum, said Rachel Garfield, a senior policy expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

"This is an indication that there is large popular support for providing health care coverage for low-income people, and it is quite possible that this support has increased given what's going on with the pandemic," Garfield said.

The six states where voters have approved Medicaid expansion in the Trump years are Idaho, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Utah. In Virginia, the legislature passed a Medicaid expansion after Democrats made political gains.

"That has been an interesting feature of the Trump administration, that momentum among the states to expand Medicaid has not slowed down," said Jesse Cross-Call, a policy expert with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which advocates for low-income people.

Trump is trying to persuade the Supreme Court to toss out “Obamacare,” but as long as it remains the law his administration has to carry out expansions that states approve. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden would ask Congress to provide coverage where states have refused.

In Missouri, support for Medicaid expansion in cities and suburbs overcame opposition in rural communities. Supporters used the coronavirus pandemic to highlight the need for health care, especially in the wake of joblessness and loss of employer-provided insurance. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the state’s most influential business groups, also pushed for expansion as a way of helping the economy recover after COVID-19.

Cindy Mann, who ran Medicaid under Obama, argues that there’s also a strong fairness argument for expansion. About 4.5 million poor adults live in states that have resisted expanding Medicaid. But because of the way the Obama health law is written, they don’t qualify for subsidized private insurance through marketplaces like HealthCare.gov and they’re stuck in a coverage gap.

"Those people have no access to coverage," said Mann, now with the Manatt Health consultancy. "Those are a lot of the so-called essential workers, if we think about it through the COVID lens. It's a really inequitable story and one that increasingly can't be tolerated by the public."

No other state referendum votes on Medicaid expansion are scheduled this political season. But Mann expects the debate will percolate through legislative elections in the 12 states, mainly in the South, that have refused. The biggest prizes are Texas, Florida and Georgia.

"Now they are surrounded by states that have expanded," she said.

___

Associated Press writers Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri, and David A. Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Latest News

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.

News

58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

News

CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.