Advertisement

Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

(WNDU)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Fighting Irish opponent Clemson leads the preseason poll for the second consecutive year.

The only other Irish opponent in the top 25 is North Carolina at No. 19.

Notre Dame has joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several regular Irish opponents are off the schedule this year, including Navy, USC and Stanford.

Click here to see the complete Amway Coaches Poll rankings.

Notre Dame's 2020 football schedule

Sept. 12 - Duke

Sept. 19 - Western Michigan

Sept. 26 at Wake Forest

Oct. 10 - Florida State

Oct. 17 - Louisville

Oct. 24 at Pitt

Oct. 31 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 - Clemson

Nov. 14 at Boston College

Nov. 27 at North Carolina (Fri.)

Dec. 5 - Syracuse

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: 7 hours ago
Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s new 2020 football schedule unveiled

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish have joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

ACC to announce football schedule Thursday morning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Irish fans will soon know the weekly schedule for Notre Dame who joined the ACC in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin undergoes successful foot surgery

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Notre Dame did not release a recovery timeline for Austin’s return.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Mike Brey and Michiana community help raise $230,000 for Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey says it was still important to have his annual Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser at the Blackthorn Golf Course.

Notre Dame

Former Irish QB Phil Jurkovec will be eligible to play for Boston College in 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
With Notre Dame's new ACC schedule for the 2020 season, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Boston College at a date to be determined.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has 0 positive COVID-19 tests after latest round of testing

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
103 Notre Dame football players received a COVID-19 test on July 29. All 103 tested negative.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Women’s Basketball hosting Community Rally

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The team will be hosting a community rally at Howard Park on Saturday to give out school supplies including masks and hand sanitizer to Michiana kids.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey talks coaching during pandemic, advocating for social justice

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach Niele Ivey is working every day to lead her team through what she calls two pandemics: the coronavirus and fighting for social justice.

Notre Dame

ACC schedule includes Notre Dame, 10 conference games

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer and Megan Smedley
Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.