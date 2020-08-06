Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.
Fighting Irish opponent Clemson leads the preseason poll for the second consecutive year.
The only other Irish opponent in the top 25 is North Carolina at No. 19.
Notre Dame has joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several regular Irish opponents are off the schedule this year, including Navy, USC and Stanford.
Notre Dame's 2020 football schedule
Sept. 12 - Duke
Sept. 19 - Western Michigan
Sept. 26 at Wake Forest
Oct. 10 - Florida State
Oct. 17 - Louisville
Oct. 24 at Pitt
Oct. 31 at Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 - Clemson
Nov. 14 at Boston College
Nov. 27 at North Carolina (Fri.)
Dec. 5 - Syracuse
