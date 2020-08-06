Notre Dame ranked No. 10 in preseason Amway Coaches Poll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is ranked No. 10 in the first Amway Coaches Poll of the 2020 college football season.

Fighting Irish opponent Clemson leads the preseason poll for the second consecutive year.

The only other Irish opponent in the top 25 is North Carolina at No. 19.

Notre Dame has joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in football for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several regular Irish opponents are off the schedule this year, including Navy, USC and Stanford.

Notre Dame's 2020 football schedule

Sept. 12 - Duke

Sept. 19 - Western Michigan

Sept. 26 at Wake Forest

Oct. 10 - Florida State

Oct. 17 - Louisville

Oct. 24 at Pitt

Oct. 31 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 - Clemson

Nov. 14 at Boston College

Nov. 27 at North Carolina (Fri.)

Dec. 5 - Syracuse

