NBA Foundation created, pledges $300 million to Black growth

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA board of governors and the National Basketball Players Association have finalized plans to create the first-ever NBA Foundation that will work to spur economic growth in the Black community, announcing Wednesday that the initial contribution will be $300 million over the next decade.

Each team will donate $1 million annually, or $30 million collectively, over those 10 years.

An eight-person Board of Directors will be installed, with four of those seats going to representatives from the board of governors, three seats to NBPA players and executive, and one to the league office.

