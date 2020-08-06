Advertisement

Michigan reports 26* coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases

There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 85,429 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 85,429 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 26* new coronavirus deaths and 722 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 85,429 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 657 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 7* more coronavirus deaths, 664 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 604 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 0 more coronavirus deaths, 426 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 7* more coronavirus deaths and 735 new cases. (*The deaths announced today includes 4 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 734 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 65 deaths and 1,398 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 14 deaths and 313 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 8 deaths and 571 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

COVID: More cases and unemployment claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rising cases and more unemployment claims as officials still debate school openings.

Coronavirus

Michigan face mask requirement expanded to include younger children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan is seeing outbreaks of coronavirus tied to the facilities, which shows that young children can contract and spread the illness.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
One child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.