Man injured in Benton Harbor shooting, police seeking suspect

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 33-year-old man is injured after being shot in Benton Harbor.

Benton Charter Township Police say they found the victim at the 1300 block of Agard Street on Wednesday night.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland, where he underwent a surgery and is expected to recover.

Police say a dice game in the driveway led to an argument, then the suspect took out a semi-automatic pistol.

After shooting the victim, he fired a few more shots before leaving the scene.

Police have not identified the suspect, and are still looking for him.

If you have any information, please call Benton Township Police at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

