Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 1,051 new cases

Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 1,051 new cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%. (Wednesday: 7.4%. Tuesday: 7.3%. Monday: 7.4%.)

At least 2,811 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 71,015 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 836 new cases were reported.

Monday: 5 more coronavirus deaths, 582 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 784 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 989 new cases were reported.

Friday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 912 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,301 cases and 91 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,713 cases and 80 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 869 cases and 30 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 827 cases and 12 deaths.

Marshall County has had 758 cases and 22 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 554 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 174 cases and 7 deaths.

Fulton County has had 159 cases and 2 deaths.

Pulaski County has had 75 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

