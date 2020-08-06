IDOE answering questions about upcoming school year

INDAINAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening today, as schools get ready for a strange start to the school year, the Indiana Department of Education is answering some of the questions families have.

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick gave an update this morning, discussing the pandemic and how to get students back on track and back in class.

She shared the guidance that state has on social distancing and how that will be enforced in the classroom this school year.

“There was a lot of guidance that was 6 feet, 6 feet, 6 feet, and as we looked at that we’re not going to school well then guidance came out from different entities that said 3 to 6 feet, so then we were seeing a 3-to-6 feet shuffle from feds we were looking at our guidance from what we were going to follow, the American Academy of Pediatrics had also put some things out now more of a three feet so we’re following the guidance that is medical and science in nature,” said Dr. McCormick

As schools continue to navigate opening up during the pandemic, stay with us right here on 16 News Now for the latest updates.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.