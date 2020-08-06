Hundreds of calves die in barn fire

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Amish calf barn caught on fire this afternoon, killing the majority of the family’s calves.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Crews responded to the 59000 block of State Road 13 in Middlebury.

Neighboring fire departments assisted.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The building was a total loss.

According to the Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman, the owner and his children were inside the barn when the fire started, but all got out and none were injured.

“He noticed and heard an explosion type....turned around and part of the building was on fire. He got everyone out and immediately called 911,” Wogoman said.

Of the 270 calves that were inside, only 29 survived.

“Once we started digging into it, yeah we found several of them. Yeah, I was pretty shocked myself...[The owner] was shaken up at first obviously; he lost his whole barn and animals, but I think once we started pulling some out that were alive, it lifted some of his spirits a little bit,” Wogoman said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.