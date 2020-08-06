Advertisement

Hundreds of calves die in barn fire

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Amish calf barn caught on fire this afternoon, killing the majority of the family’s calves.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Crews responded to the 59000 block of State Road 13 in Middlebury.

Neighboring fire departments assisted.

Crews said they were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The building was a total loss.

According to the Middlebury Fire Chief Jeff Wogoman, the owner and his children were inside the barn when the fire started, but all got out and none were injured.

“He noticed and heard an explosion type....turned around and part of the building was on fire. He got everyone out and immediately called 911,” Wogoman said.

Of the 270 calves that were inside, only 29 survived.

“Once we started digging into it, yeah we found several of them. Yeah, I was pretty shocked myself...[The owner] was shaken up at first obviously; he lost his whole barn and animals, but I think once we started pulling some out that were alive, it lifted some of his spirits a little bit,” Wogoman said.

The cause is still under investigation.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One killed in Berrien County multi-vehicle crash on I-94

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was killed in a Berrien County crash on Wednesday.

News

South Bend Cubs to host 2nd movie night, fireworks show

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It's happening on Aug. 14.

News

One taken to hospital after crash in Elkhart County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. east of Goshen.

AP

Chicago schools to begin fall remotely, dropping hybrid plan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the shift is based on a recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

AP

Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
A federal judge in Mississippi is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn qualified immunity.

Parent's Playbook

In-person classes start at Knox Community Schools

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now Staff
Knox Community Schools is the first local district to start the year with in-person classes. Virtual learning is also an option.

News

Parent’s Playbook: Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

Updated: 11 hours ago
Thousands of area Catholic school students are going to be heading back to class, but they can expect some changes.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 11 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Family, friends remember firefighter who died in motorcycle accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Jeremy Bush was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car in Mishawaka.