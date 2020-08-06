Downtown South Bend to host First Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A block of Michigan Street will be closed tomorrow for Downtown South Bend’s Aug. 7 First Friday event.

The event will be a socially-distant “Urban Picnic” on the 200 block of S. Michigan Street.

There will be live music, seating areas, Studebaker cars, and more, according to the press release.

For more information about the event, click here.

From Downtown South Bend:

South Bend, IN — Downtown South Bend, Inc. (DTSB) will be closing down a block of Michigan Street to hold a physically-distanced Urban Picnic for the August 7th First Fridays. The public is invited to grab some takeout from a favorite downtown eatery and head to the 200 block of S. Michigan St. (between Jefferson and Wayne) where there will be two physically-distanced seating areas in the street, live music, Studebaker cars, and more.

Tables and chairs will be cleaned by DTSB Ambassadors throughout the event, and hand sanitizer will be available. The number of people in the seating areas will be limited to 200 per the Stage 4.5 regulations.

Many downtown businesses are also hosting promotions and activities, which are listed below. Additionally, there nearly 20 downtown patios you can dine at, and a full list can be found downtownsouthbend.com/show-your-love.

