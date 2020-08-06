Advertisement

Dog lost during Calif. wildfire reunited with owner

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNING, Calif. (CNN) -- A happy reunion took place when a dog that went missing during a massive wildfire in Southern California was rescued and reunited with his owner.

Greg Skeens’ home was threatened this weekend by the now 27,000-acre fire. Flames burned right up to the deck around his log cabin.

“It was one big, orange flame all the around the house, and I thought … I thought we were going to die,” said Skeens.

His cabin would have burned down too, if it wasn’t for the firefighters who stood their ground and saved it.

Unfortunately, there were other dangers ahead as a wave of wild animals fled out of the California hills onto Skeens’ property because of the flames. Right in front, was Skeens’ curious little blue heeler, Buck.

“He was chasing a coyote three times his size,” Skeens said. “What he don’t know is coyotes eat dogs.”

Buck ran after the coyote and never returned, leaving Skeens to believe he was eaten.

“I thought he was gone,” he said.

However, Orange County firefighters found Buck farther out into the fire line. He wasn’t burned and was given to animal control officers who discovered he went missing from Skeens’ property.

After three nerve-wracking days apart, Buck was graciously guided back home.

“As soon as she handed him over to me, he got all happy,” Skeens said.

During their happy reunion, Buck held onto Skeens’ leg.

“He didn’t want me to go anywhere,” he said.

Skeens wanted to thank all the first responders who had a part in saving two things that are very important to him: Buck and his home.

He also hopes Buck has learned his lesson.

“You’re not gonna be chasin’ anymore coyotes, that’s for sure,” Skeens said to Buck.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: moments ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

Latest News

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.

News

58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

News

CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.