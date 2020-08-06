CDC to finalize research Elkhart County COVID-19 rates

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

The six-person team is investigating the spread of the virus from July. County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz tells the Goshen News that everything is still preliminary until the CDC writes it out, but first they need to get more information from the state.

Once the report is complete, it has to undergo a review by CDC officials. The report is then expected to be provided to the Elkhart County Health Department. Currently Elkhart County has the highest number of cases in Michiana.

