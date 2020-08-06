CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, the team is investigating the spread of the virus from July.

The county’s health officer says “everything is still preliminary until they write it out,” adding, “the CDC team still needs more information from the state.”

Once the report is complete, it has to undergo a review by CDC officials.

The report is then expected to be provided to the Elkhart County Health Department.

That team consists of six members.

