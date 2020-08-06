Boys and Girls Club of SJC helping out with e-Learning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

As the pandemic rolls on, schools are forced to adjust, but community partners are stepping up to help out and make sure students get the education they need.

“In collaboration with not only the South Bend School Corporation but with the City of South Bend we identified a need and that’s that families need an alternative and a safe place for their kids to go now that schools are forced to go virtual,” Jacqueline Kronk, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County says.

The Boys and Girls Club of St Joseph County is joining with the City of South Bend to offer an e-Learning program for students.

Between seven different sites, staff will help students get the in-person attention students need as school switch to e-learning to start the school year.

The program costs $25 and scholarships are available.

Boys and Girls club has a little over 600 spots and expect those spots to be in high demand.

The Boys and Girls club of St Joseph County expect their slots to fill up fast and have a lottery system in place, to learn more just visit their website: https://www.bgcsjc.org/

