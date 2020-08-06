Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of SJC helping out with e-Learning

BGC and South Bend
BGC and South Bend(Zach Horner)
By Zach Horner
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

As the pandemic rolls on, schools are forced to adjust, but community partners are stepping up to help out and make sure students get the education they need. 

“In collaboration with not only the South Bend School Corporation but with the City of South Bend we identified a need and that’s that families need an alternative and a safe place for their kids to go now that schools are forced to go virtual,” Jacqueline Kronk, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County says.

The Boys and Girls Club of St Joseph County is joining with the City of South Bend to offer an e-Learning program for students. 

Between seven different sites, staff will help students get the in-person attention students need as school switch to e-learning to start the school year. 

The program costs $25 and scholarships are available. 

Boys and Girls club has a little over 600 spots and expect those spots to be in high demand.

The Boys and Girls club of St Joseph County expect their slots to fill up fast and have a lottery system in place, to learn more just visit their website: https://www.bgcsjc.org/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Plymouth Community Schools superintendent discusses new year

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Plymouth Schools start next week, but they're holding off on in-person instruction.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: Two options presented by Benton Harbor Area Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
In our Parent’s Playbook, we’re looking at the newly-released reopening plan for Benton Harbor Area Schools.

Parent's Playbook

IDOE answering questions about upcoming school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Horner
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick gave an update this morning, discussing the pandemic and how to get students back on track and back in class.

Parent's Playbook

All Elkhart County schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually.

Latest News

16 Pack-A-Backpack

WNDU teams up with community partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
We are happy to once again join forces with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, Meijer and our other partners for 16 Pack-A-Backpack.

Parent's Playbook

In-person classes start at Knox Community Schools

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now Staff
Knox Community Schools is the first local district to start the year with in-person classes. Virtual learning is also an option.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Fashion forward teen seeks adoption

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Naija is one of those girls who has a knack for putting cute outfits and hairstyles together.

Community

16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
16 Pack-A-Backpack 2020

Parent's Playbook

Niles Community Schools superintendent hosts walking meeting event

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Applegate hosted his first Meeting on the Move event at Niles High School.

Parent's Playbook

Parent’s Playbook: A breakdown of eLearning for Penn Harris Madison Schools

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Penn Harris Madison Schools give a breakdown of what eLearning will look like for students.