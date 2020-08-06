All Elkhart County schools starting virtually

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - All Elkhart County schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

After updates and discussion via phone conference, and upon the recommendation of Dr. Lydia Mertz, ECHD Health Officer, it has been determined that the safest course of action for all Elkhart County schools is to begin the school year with online learning for all students.

Online learning will continue through September 28, 2020, unless pandemic conditions improve significantly enough to safely reopen schools.

At this time, Goshen Community Schools (GCS) will start the year on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with all grades in Course V, which is online learning from home.

