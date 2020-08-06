Advertisement

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

James Wardlow, 6, diagnosed with MRSA, a flesh-eating bacterium, after finding a needle at a Mishawaka splash pad last week.
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was just another day at the park for Candice Medina and her six-year-old son James.

“Just leaving church and decided to take the kids to the park, enjoy the splash pad, it was hot that day,” Medina says.

But what was supposed to be a fun day at Mary Gibbard Park in Mishawaka just one week ago, took an unexpected turn for the worst.

“He was playing by the swing and he seen a needle, he picked it up, and said he cut his finger with it,” Medina told 16 News Now.

Days later, a cut turned into a bruise, and then turned into sleepless nights filled with pain.

“His finger was swollen bad. He couldn’t even bend his finger, that’s how bad it was,” Medina describes.

With the condition of little James’ finger getting worse, Medina took her son to the hospital.

“He had surgery. And now, after doing all the tests, we still have one test still out that we are waiting on the results, but as of right now, my son has MRSA,” Medina says.

MRSA is a flesh eating bacterium proven to be deadly and can spread throughout different parts of the body if not treated right away.

“They took a good amount of chunk out of his finger. We are going to the doctor everyday just to make sure they look at it, make sure it’s healing properly, make sure they got all the infection out. Now he has to learn how to move his finger again. Everyday he has to do exercises to learn how to move his finger again,” Medina says.

What scares Medina most is what could have happened versus what did.

“If I did not follow that mother intuition, my son could have possibly died. I never just thought coming to the park could have caused this .”

Medina says her son’s finger is healing, but slowly. 16 News Now did reach out to Mishawaka Parks and Recreation officials regarding the incident, but have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

