58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The 58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market at the The Barns at Nappanee is underway.

Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

For most of the vendors at the event, this is their first arts and crafts market because the pandemic canceled many of the ones that were scheduled to happen back in the spring.

Vendors are spaced apart according to CDC guidelines.

Marlon Stutzman, one of the managing partners for the event, says safety is their top priority.

Market hours are:

Aug. 6-8 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 9 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

