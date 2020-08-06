Advertisement

3 teens accused of jumping over wall into Mar-a-Lago with AK-47

By WPBF staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF/CNN) - Three teenagers are accused of jumping a wall to get into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Palm Beach Police say they had an AK-47 with them.

According to police, on Friday, three teenage boys jumped the wall onto the property after a short car chase.

The police say the teens had no idea where they were and were just trying to get away.

“Friday I was sitting in my patio and I noticed some air traffic going on with a helicopter that was out of the ordinary, and of course anything headed toward east, you obviously think Mar-a-Lago,” West Palm Beach resident Penny Bickel said. “I was shocked that it was the news that it ended up being.”

Police alerted the Palm Beach County Sheriff Department, who brought in K-9s to track the teenagers as Palm Beach Police secured the perimeter.

During their search, police found a backpack with a mini AK-47 with a 14-round magazine, but they still don’t know who owns the gun.

“I live not even a mile away from Mar-a-Lago, so it is surprising for the security purposes,” Bickel said.

A police spokesperson said the whole thing lasted about 90 minutes.

The teenagers are charged with armed trespassing, armed burglary, and resisting arrest without violence. All three teens are facing felony charges and are being held at the juvenile detention center.

They are now waiting to find out if they will face the charge as adults.

Neither Trump nor his family members were at the club.

Copyright 2020 WPBF via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

