Wednesday’s Child: Fashion forward teen seeks adoption

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are a lot of teenage girls who dream of color, style and fashion. Naija is one of those girls who has a knack for putting cute outfits and hairstyles together. There’s another part of her life she dreams of putting together. It’s a family.

Naija goes by Nia.

“I just turned 13,” said Nia. She’s a stylish young lady who likes a polished look.

“I don’t want to look too raggedy,” explained Nia. “I like new shoes that are clean and I like my hair done all of the time. I like dancing. I like gymnastics. I like going out to places. I like video games, I guess.”

Nia is outgoing and positive. She has her goals set and she’s looking at a couple of options.

“I want to be a teacher. I want to take care of kids,” said Nia. “I want to do hair, makeup. Like, work at a shop.”

She’s getting better at school, especially with math.

“I didn’t know how to do my work because I didn’t concentrate. I just kept rushing through so I could be done and just play,” said Nia. “But I learned to concentrate. I get A’s and go on to new grades.”

Sometimes it’s hard to concentrate. After all, it can be difficult to stay focused when you’re in foster care. She’s been there for a long time.

“Since I was a five year old. So, eight years,” said Nia.

Over the years, she’s learned to be helpful to the other foster kids in her home.

“I tell them it’s OK to be sad that you’re in foster care,” said Nia. “I feel the right exact same because I don’t know my mom and dad or no one in my family.”

Nia is ready to make up for lost time. She wants young parents to adopt her.

“So that I can have a long future with them,” said Nia.

A long future that she hopes is full of opportunity and happiness.

“I won’t feel alone. I can do stuff with them, I don’t have to cry no more,” said Nia. “It won’t be like I’m in foster care no more, it will be like, I was actually born for these people.”

Nia is ready for a new beginning. If you would like to learn more about Nia, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program.

