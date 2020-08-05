Advertisement

Virgin Atlantic airline files for US bankruptcy protection

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, holds a pair of his airline's often-pilfered airplane-shaped salt and pepper shakers that he said he pocketed while on a flight from London to Seattle, Monday, March 27, 2017, as he speaks during a news conference at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.
Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Atlantic and the Virgin Group, holds a pair of his airline's often-pilfered airplane-shaped salt and pepper shakers that he said he pocketed while on a flight from London to Seattle, Monday, March 27, 2017, as he speaks during a news conference at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic that is hammering the airline industry.

The airline made the Chapter 15 filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said the bankruptcy filing is part of a court process in the United Kingdom to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month. The process is supported by a majority of the airline's creditors, and the company hopes to emerge from the process in September, she said.

A Virgin Atlantic lawyer said in a court filing that the company needs an order from a U.S. court to make terms of the restructuring apply in the U.S.

The airline is primarily a long-haul operator, including flights between the U.K. and the U.S. It stopped flying in April due to the pandemic and only resumed flights in July. It closed a base at London's Gatwick Airport and cut about 3,500 jobs.

Branson appealed to the British government for financial help earlier this year — even saying that he would pledge his Caribbean island resort as collateral for a loan — but was rebuffed.

Last month, Virgin Atlantic announced that it had put together a deal to raise 1.2 billion pounds (nearly $1.6 billion at current exchange rates) from private sources, including 200 million pounds from Branson's Virgin Group.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which owns 49% of the airline, agreed to defer payments it was owed, and hedge fund Davidson Kempner agreed to lend Virgin Atlantic 170 million pounds. Virgin Atlantic also delayed deliveries of Airbus jets.

Virgin Atlantic's court moves follow bankruptcy filings in the U.S. by Latin America's two biggest airlines, Latam and Avianca, and by Mexico's Aeromexico since the start of the pandemic. Virgin's sister airline Virgin Australia filed for protection from creditors in its home country in April.

Airlines have been slammed by the coronavirus outbreak that has led to travel restrictions and left many people afraid to fly. The International Air Transport Association, a trade group for global airlines, estimates the industry will lose $84 billion this year and revenue will drop by half from 2019 levels.

Branson founded and still holds a 10% stake in Virgin Australia, which has announced plans to shed a third of its workforce as it scales back operations as part of its restructuring.

The airline, Australia’s second-largest carrier, sought bankruptcy protection and its administrator Deloitte’s has entered into a binding agreement to sell the airline to Boston-based investment firm Bain Capital. The deal will go within weeks for final approval to a meeting of Virgin creditors who are owed 7 billion Australian dollars ($5 billion).

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Major cruise lines cancel departures through October

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
None of the major cruise lines will be setting sail any time soon. All sailing will now be suspended at least through October.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports more 12 coronavirus deaths, 740 new cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.4%.

National

Negligence suspected in Beirut blast involving chemicals

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

Coronavirus

Homeless among most vulnerable during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
This might be the worst time to be homeless in America, and the nation may not have seen the worst of it yet.

National Politics

Biden on cognitive test: Why would I take a test?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW Associated Press
Biden's exchange was part of an interview conducted with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Latest News

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Student loan borrowers: Don’t wait on Congress for more relief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Helhoski
Restarting payments for tens of millions of student loan borrowers will likely lead to delinquencies and defaults, experts say.

National Politics

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.

National Politics

Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual.

Coronavirus

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MATTHEW PERRONE, NICKY FORSTER and MICHELLE LIU
An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb.

Coronavirus

Experts say US needs coronavirus testing plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Trump Administration says it’s leaving no stone unturned to improve coronavirus testing in the country, but more than 20 experts said the government isn’t doing enough.